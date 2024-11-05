North County Update as of Wednesday Morning at 6:25 a.m.

San Luis Obispo County

As of Wednesday morning, initial election results are in with 45.21% of the total registered voters casting ballots. San Luis Obispo County reported a turnout of 82,548 votes from polling and mail-in ballots combined. With results still coming in, North County races and measures are shaping up as follows:

Paso Robles City Council

District 1 : Kris Beal leads with 41.94% (671 votes), followed closely by Sharon Roden at 41% (656 votes).

: Kris Beal leads with 41.94% (671 votes), followed closely by Sharon Roden at 41% (656 votes). District 3 : Steve Gregory holds the lead with 43.89% (852 votes), followed by Michael Rivera with 34.67% (673 votes).

: Steve Gregory holds the lead with 43.89% (852 votes), followed by Michael Rivera with 34.67% (673 votes). District 4: Fred L. Strong, running unopposed, has a decisive lead with 98.84% (1,193 votes).

Paso Robles City Treasurer

Ryan Cornell is running unopposed, securing 99.51% of the vote (5,301 votes).

advertisement

Paso Robles School Board

Trustee Area 3 : Nathan Williams leads with 64.12% (865 votes).

: Nathan Williams leads with 64.12% (865 votes). Trustee Area 5 : Laurene D. McCoy holds 56.44% (1,087 votes) over Tim Gearhart’s 43.35% (835 votes).

: Laurene D. McCoy holds 56.44% (1,087 votes) over Tim Gearhart’s 43.35% (835 votes). Trustee Area 6 : Leo Castillo has a narrow lead with 52.52% (625 votes) over Adelita Hiteshew at 47.06% (560 votes).

: Leo Castillo has a narrow lead with 52.52% (625 votes) over Adelita Hiteshew at 47.06% (560 votes). Trustee Area 7: Kenney Enney leads with 57.58% (1,071 votes) over Tracy Dauterman at 42.37% (788 votes).

Paso Robles Measure I-24

With 50% + 1 needed, Measure I-24 has received 54.48% support (4,138 votes), indicating it may pass.

Templeton Unified School District

Three board seats are up for election, with Ted Dubost leading at 27.75% (1,675 votes), followed by Cheryl Parks at 27% (1,629 votes) and Matt Allison at 26.88% (1,622 votes).

Measure D-24 for Templeton Unified School District Bonds

The bond measure narrowly misses the 55% threshold with “Yes” at 54.75% (1,797 votes) and “No” at 45.25% (1,485 votes).

National Presidential Election

On the national front, former President Donald J. Trump leads with 277 electoral votes and 51% of the popular vote (71,271,787 votes), while Vice President Kamala D. Harris has 224 electoral votes with 47.5% of the popular vote (66,341,752 votes).

As ballots continue to be counted, further updates will clarify final outcomes across races. Stay tuned for the latest election news as it unfolds.

Atascadero City Council

With two council seats up for grabs, Seth Peek leads the race with 34.01% (4,048 votes), closely followed by Mark Dariz at 33.85% (4,029 votes) and Tori Keen at 32.11% (3,822 votes).

Atascadero Mayor

Charles Bourbeau is running unopposed, securing 99.09% of the vote (5,666 votes) in his bid for re-election.

Atascadero Unified School Board

The race for three open school board seats shows Joey Arnold leading with 21.89% (4,856 votes), followed by Corinne Kuhnle at 21.01% (4,659 votes), and Veronica “Roni” DeCoster at 20% (4,437 votes).

City Measures in Atascadero

Measure M-24, requiring a 55% majority to pass, stands at a near-even split, with “Yes” votes slightly ahead at 50.49% (3,845 votes). Meanwhile, Measure L-24, needing just over 50%, appears set to pass with 71.09% support (5,839 votes).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...