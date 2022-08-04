PASO ROBLES — For two weeks, Paso Robles City Mayor Steve Martin had no contestants running against him in his re-election campaign for mayor — but that has now changed as of Aug. 2.

Paso Robles resident Michael Rivera filed his campaign paperwork to the City Clerk on Aug. 2, declaring his run for City Mayor as a non-partisan party.

Additionally, on Aug. 3, Councilmember John Hammon filed his paperwork to run for another term as District 2 City Councilmember, also as a non-partisan.

advertisement

Rivera ran for city council back in 2018 and at the time told Paso Robles Press he is a business owner, an Uber and Lyft driver and a former resident of Santa Maria where he served for 26 years as a parks commissioner and planning commissioner. He said that he relocated to Paso Robles to escape the high crime in Santa Maria and wants to prevent the same thing from happening here.

On the ballot for Paso Robles General Election is the following:

For more information on elections in Paso Robles, visit prcity.com/1041/Elections

As for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District some new candidates have thrown their hat into the rings.

This year the district has moved from an At-Large election to a By-Trustee Area. In 2022, By-Trustee Areas 1, 2, and 4 will elect one representative that lives within their boundary to a 4-year term on the Board. Eligible citizens that live within those Areas may run for office.

For 2022 only, there will be one 2-year At-Large term elected. Any eligible citizen may run for office. All areas will vote for this At-Large term.

In 2024, By-Trustee Areas 3, 5, 6, and 7 will elect a Trustee for a 4-year term.

Jim Cogan, business owner/parent, has filed to campaign for trustee in District 1 against current trustee Chris Arend.

Peter Byrne, listed occupation as retired, has now filed paperwork to campaign for the spot.

Frank Triggs, who was appointed by the District as trustee, remains as the only one campaigning for the trustee seat in District 4.

Adelita Hiteshew, mother, has now filed paperwork to run for the remaining at-large seat.

In 2024, By-Trustee Areas 3, 5, 6, and 7 will elect a Trustee for a 4-year term.

For more information on PRJUSD Trustee area Districts, visit pasoschools.org/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=230&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=10320&PageID=1

And for more information on the General Election or to become a candidate in San Luis Obispo County, visit slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Clerk-Recorder/All-Services/Elections-and-Voting/Elections-Conducted-by-County-of-San-Luis-Obispo/November-8,-2022,-General-Election.aspx

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...