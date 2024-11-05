SHANDON — As of 12:45 p.m. today, the Shandon polling location is being closed, and all materials will be transferred to the Creston polling location at 5110 Swayze Street.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder, the move was necessary when it became apparent that staffing for the second half of the day was not going to meet minimum requirements. At least three people are required for a polling location to be operational.

Signage is being placed at the Shandon location, which is 101 W. Centre Street. The signs will direct voters who arrive to head to the Creston location to cast their vote.

In addition to polling locations, there are 20 drop boxes throughout the county for voters, and if they have their Vote-by-Mail ballot, they can use one of those or deliver it to a post office. Anyone mailing a Vote-by-Mail ballot should make sure that it gets post-marked with today’s date.

Any ballot received with a date after November 5, will not get counted. Dropbox and polling locations can be found on the General Election web page at slovote.com/november2024.

