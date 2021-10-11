Dr. Gary Baker is an independent columnist for The Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press; you can email him at pastor@gracebaptistpaso.org.

In my last meditation, I discussed the great biblical doctrine of God’s providence. God has made a divine decree that He carries out in order to control everything that occurs in this world. This truth is why I personally believe that the events of a believer’s life never happen by ACCIDENT.

The beginning and rising up of Moses was all providentially planned by God. After a period of three months following the birth of a Hebrew boy to a woman who was a slave, Jochebed could no longer hide her son. She prevented his death by putting him in an ark made of bulrushes and then putting him on the Nile River. God’s providence caused this little baby boy to be found by a daughter of Pharaoh, and in compassion, she adopted him as her son. She knew he was a Hebrew boy but decided to raise him as an Egyptian prince (Exodus 2:1-10). The baby boy was named by Pharaoh’s daughter. She called him “Moses,” which means “to draw or pull out of water.” Moses was not found and adopted to become a prince by accident. God controlled the precise timing and way that Moses was discovered. God would prepare Moses to become the future deliverer by having him raised as an Egyptian. Moses would always be recognized as a prince who would be educated to know everything about Egyptian culture and life. Moses’ mother, Jochebed, was honored by God because, by FAITH, she trusted in the preparation of her son by God’s providential power (Hebrews 11:23). She wasn’t afraid of disobeying Pharaoh’s command to kill her son. God honored her faith by promoting her son to become a prince instead of a slave. The biblical record doesn’t even suggest that Jochebed understood that her son would become the deliverer of Israel as a nation from slavery when he was eighty years old.

However, all that Moses became was a fulfillment of God’s divine plan for his life. God needed to preserve and prepare Moses to become Israel’s deliverer, and all of this was accomplished by one divinely controlled event at a time. Humanly speaking, we do not know the future events that will occur in our lives as believers BUT GOD DOES (Isaiah 46:9-10).

God will control ALL the events of a believer’s life so that God’s perfect will is fulfilled as divinely planned.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Lessons to be Learned.

By faith, a believer is led by God to do His will one event at a time. God will control ALL the evens of a believer’s life so that God’s perfect will is fulfilled as divinely planned. The sole purpose of a believer is to both know and do God’s will for his life: John 4:34, Romans 12:1-2, Ephesians 5:17, James 4:13-17. From a biblical perspective, a WASTED LIFE is a life lived NOT DOING GOD’S WILL: Matthew 7:24-27: Jesus contrasts the lives of a wise and foolish man.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...