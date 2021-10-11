Local winemakers continue the tradition of clay amphorae winemaking

PASO ROBLES — The Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County Announces the launch of its new exhibit at the Paso Robles History Museum in Paso Robles City Park. The event will take place in the Paso Robles History Museum in the Paso Robles downtown park on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Amphorae project is the latest in a series of installations throughout the county showcasing the rich history of winemaking in San Luis Obispo County. This event marks the grand opening of the new exhibit, 6,000 Years of Winemaking in Clay Amphorae, at the Paso Robles History Museum in Paso Robles City Park.

Coinciding with the Paso Robles Harvest Wine Weekend, the museum will feature docent-led tours to educate guests on the history of amphorae winemaking. The event will also feature Master Potter, Scott Semple, replicating a life-size Amphora clay vessel that would have been used thousands of years ago in winemaking. Guests will be invited to sign the Amphora and hear from local winemakers who use the ancient tradition of Amphorae winemaking.

The event is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to register for tours of the installation Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Paso Robles History Museum at: eventbrite.com/e/a-celebration-of-amphora-winemaking-tickets-182840820817

