A grass fire burning off Highway 58 and Soda Lake Road in San Luis Obispo County has grown to 250 acres, according to Cal Fire. The Branch Fire was 10 percent contained as of 3:15 p.m.

The fire was reported at 2 p.m. at 3 acres. At 2:45 p.m. Cal Fire reported it was 40 acres and at 3:15 it was reported at 250 acres. The fire is 45 miles east of Santa Margarita.

Soda Lake Road was being closed at Highway 58. All residences on Belmont Trail to Bridge Mountain are being evacuated.

4:20 p.m. UPDATE: Cal Fire is reporting the Branch Fire has ballooned to 1,550 acres. Highway 58 is closed at Soda Lake Road. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department is evacuating people to the California Valley CSD.

Check back for more details as the story develops.

