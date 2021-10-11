Over 130 fine artists and craft designers will be showcasing their creations

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Art in the Park returns for their third show on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and 16.

Steve Powers produces the Art in the Park show in the Paso Robles City Park twice a year. However, both shows were canceled last year due to COVID restrictions.

But this October, Art in the Park plans to return with over 135 fine artists and craft designers ready to showcase their creations. After four years, the Paso Robles Art in the Park Show has become the largest and finest show in San Luis Obispo County. Over 7,000 people visit the show over its two days.

The producer of the show, Steve Powers, has been directing art shows in California since 1975. He first became involved with art shows when he started selling his handmade leather belts at shows during his college years.

Art that can be seen varies from fine art, metal and leatherwork, photography, jewelry, stained glass, and even handmade clothing.

Many of the artists are SLO County locals, and others come from all over California. In addition, visitors of the show come from all over the Nation, and some come from Europe while they are here touring the State.

Some local artists at the show include:

Georganna Dean, Grover Beach

Andrew Wilkie, Morro Bay

Nic Stover, San Luis Obispo

Deborah Lyseck, Paso Robles

Karin Traber, Morro Bay

Yvette Lab, Paso Robles

According to Powers, the art show has economic benefits for both Paso Robles City and its participants, something we dearly need after the shutdowns in 2020.

“We are happy we’re able to come back and that the City is has worked with us to keep us in line so when this finally was smoothed out, we are able to have some normalcy and be able to once again present a fine art high caliber quality craft show to the public,” says Powers.

Admission to the show is free and open to the general public.

The October Paso Robles Art Show is 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 in the Paso Robles Downtown City Park.

