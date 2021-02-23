PASO ROBLES — District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that a judge found that Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson (33) can be tried with two counts of murder for the killing of Carrington J. Broussard (27) and her full-term unborn baby at their home in rural Paso Robles. Johnson will also face trial for carjacking, evading a peace officer, theft of a law enforcement vehicle, and exhibiting a deadly weapon.

On Feb. 18, San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen ruled there was sufficient evidence for Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson (DOB 04/23/1987) to stand trial for two counts of murder, carjacking, evading a peace officer, theft of a law enforcement vehicle, resisting arrest, and exhibiting a deadly weapon.

The charges stem from an incident which occurred in the early morning hours of Mar. 3, 2019, involving a vehicle pursuit through San Luis Obispo County. During that incident, the defendant carjacked a CHP vehicle and fled from Highway 46 near Templeton to an area north of San Simeon on Highway 101. After the defendant was apprehended, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a welfare check of his known residence near Heritage Ranch in Paso Robles. After arriving at the home, Deputies discovered the body of Carrington Broussard (27) who was identified as Mr. Johnson’s full-term pregnant girlfriend. Mr. Johnson is charged with the murder of Ms. Broussard and her full-term unborn child that was scheduled for c-section delivery the next day.

If convicted of the murder charges and the special allegation of multiple murder victims, Mr. Johnson faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The matter is next scheduled for an arraignment on the Information, Mar. 8, at 8:30 a.m. in Department 5 of the San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

The case was investigated by the California Highway Patrol and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorneys Megan Baltierra and Michael Frye.

It is important to note that criminal charges must be proven in a court of law. Every defendant is entitled to the presumption of innocence under the law until proven guilty by proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

A copy of the charging document can be obtained here. A copy of the defendant’s booking photo can be found here.

Please contact Assistant District Attorney Eric J. Dobroth at 805.781.5819 with any questions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related