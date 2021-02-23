SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY – Caltrans will begin the next phase of construction to install a roundabout on Highway 46 West at Vineyard Drive with a realignment of this intersection into a temporary 4-way stop beginning Friday, Feb. 26.

Motorists are encouraged to observe the speed limit and be observant of posted stop signs as they approach this intersection which remains an active construction zone.

The contractor for this $4 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria, CA.

This project is expected to be complete this summer.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related