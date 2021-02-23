SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County high school juniors and seniors performed virtually this week in The Monday Club House Conservancy Fine Arts Awards Competition.

Faced with the challenge of pandemic safety, Monday Club members used creativity and technology to allow students to perform and compete. Applicants were asked to submit uncut video recordings of their performances. Judges (local professionals in the art and music community) then reviewed all the videos and recordings and selected finalists and winners.

With gathering sizes restricted in The Monday Club Building, Fine Arts committee members decided to work with a local production company to create a video competition and awards ceremony. The drawback – no cheering audience. The bonus – everyone around the country could attend! Friends, family, and community members all gathered online to watch.

The event premiered on The Monday Club YouTube Channel on Feb. 21, featuring Visual Arts Co-Chair Marion Leggett with a historical background of the event and clubhouse. This was followed by students’ musical performances and artwork slideshows and announcement of winners.

The first-place winner in each category received $1000, and the second-place winner received $500.

Congratulations to the winners in each category!

Classical Music: 1st Place – Colin Guan, Cello; 2nd Place – Claire Sze, Violin

Jazz Music: 1st Place – Michael Lanier, bass guitar; 2nd Place – Jonah Shin, drums

Visual Arts: 1st Place – Everett Stanton; 2nd Place – Kristiana Aguilar

For more information about the Fine Arts Awards, visit themondayclubslo.org/FINE-ARTS. To see the competition performance videos go to themondayclubslo.org/FAA-PROGRAM.













