Members are climbing in honor of 7-year-old Mason Watson of Templeton, who is currently battling leukemia

TEMPLETON — On March 12, the Templeton Fire Stairclimb Team will be traveling up to Seattle to participate in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Firefighter Stairclimb.

The LLS Firefighter Stairclimb is the world’s largest “on air” Stairclimb which consists of climbing 69 floors in full structural firefighting gear. The LLS Firefighter Stairclimb will take place at the Columbia Center in downtown Seattle. This year the Templeton Stairclimb Team is climbing in honor of 7-year-old Mason Watson of Templeton, who is currently battling leukemia, and all others throughout our community battling cancer.

The Templeton Fire Stairclimb Team will be doing its seventh annual Firefighters and Flowers for a Cure fundraiser this year. Templeton’s finest will be selling flowers for Valentine’s Day at three locations:

Templeton Legion Hall, located at 805 S. Main Street — Open: Saturday, Feb. 11, through Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 8 a.m. until dark Templeton Fire Station, located at 206 5th Street — Open: Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (during Farmers Market) Barrel House Brewing, located at 3055 Limestone Way — Open: Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11-12 from 12 to 6 p.m. or when sold out

Be sure to swing by one of these locations and pick up a bouquet of flowers. One hundred percent of the profits go directly to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

During these times, Templeton Fire would like to remind the public that there is still no cure for cancer and the Templeton Fire Stairclimb Team is dedicated to raising money to battle this horrible disease.

For more information, visit Firefighter’s & Flowers for a Cure page firefighterswflowe.wixsite.com/preorder or the Team Page at llswa.org/site/TR/LLSWA/llswaFF?team_id=73411&pg=team&fr _id=1730.

