Main Street Dance sells out both nights of annual Sweetheart Ball

By Camille DeVaul and Christianna Marks

PASO ROBLES — Fathers and father figures alike hit the dance floors last weekend with their daughters, all dressed to impress for a night of fun and love.

In Paso Robles, fathers and daughters returned to the Life Community Church dance floors for the 6th Annual Father and Daughter Sweetheart Ball presented by Main Street Dance. The Templeton dance studio told out both nights of their Sweetheart Ball, held on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4.

The proceeds benefit Main Street Dance company dancers and help pay for convention classes and scholarship auditions.

Owner and instructor at Main Street Dance Jocelyn Willis explains, “It is pretty costly to go, but it is definitely great to get out of our small town and see what the dance world is outside of Templeton.”

At this year’s Sweetheart Ball, some of the older company dancers helped with rose sales and glitter tattoos, and dressed up as princesses for the night.

“The dancers love being a part of it and participating,” added Willis. “I think it went great.”

During the night, candle-lit cupcakes were brought out to the tables for all of the fathers and daughters. The cupcakes were followed by a slow dance.

“It makes it so worth it to see those dads and daughters have that special moment,” said Willis of her favorite part of the night.

Main Street Dance opened in Templeton in 2010, with Willis taking over ownership in 2013.

“Our goal is to not just make great dancers but to make great people,” said Willis, who is looking for a new location for the studio.

After the January rain, the Templeton studio, located on Main Street, was flooded. Willis explains half of the flooring was damaged and needed to be replaced. Unfortunately, Willis says this is a common occurrence in their studio and not the first time they have experienced flooding. But, she is grateful for the dance community that stepped up to help them with the flooding.

Willis is hoping to find a new studio space in or as close to Templeton as possible to give their dancers the best possible venue. Until then, the dance studio is looking forward to a performance in May. Find more information on Main Street Dance at mainstreetdancetempleton.com

Atascadero’s annual Father-Daughter Dance was back for its 18th year, and this year, participants went “Under the Sea” with the dance’s theme. The fun-filled dance kicked off the month of love with its first installment on Friday, Feb. 3, with a dance for daughters ages 12 and under to frolic Under the Sea with their dads, father figures, and grandfathers. Round two happened on Saturday, Feb. 4, and was put on for daughters ages 12 and up.

“The guests absolutely loved the [Under the Sea] theme and could wear all of their beautiful turquoise and blue colors. It was a fun theme where everyone could take part, and the décor was amazing too,” stated Deputy City Manager of Promotions and Events Terrie Banish.

The dance took place at the Pavilion on the Lake and included a live DJ, dancing, decorations to match this year’s theme, and refreshments for the lovely father-daughter duos.

Friday night’s dance sold out a week in advance with 375 attendees, and Saturday night was close to selling out with over 350 guests.

Manuel Medina of Medina Light Show Designs was the emcee for both nights and even got participants to form a conga line and kept the dance floor hopping. The evening also included a photo booth, prizes, and games.

“This is 100 percent the City of Atascadero putting on the event,” Banish added. “Sponsors who assisted were H&R Block of Atascadero, Guest House Grill, Sylvesters Burgers, All Signs & Graphics, and Medina Light Show Designs.”

Atascadero also celebrated the month of love with their first Sip and Stroll event of the year on Friday, Feb. 3, downtown. The event featured local wineries and tasting rooms pairing up with local downtown businesses for a fun evening for the adults.

“The City of Atascadero participated as a location, and the Atascadero Historical Society conducted complimentary tours of City Hall, which has not happened since 2019,” Banish stated.

The next Sip and Stroll will be on May 5 and be a fun way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and will kick off the 7th Annual Tamale Festival.

Fathers and daughters both had fun on the dance floor during the Father and Daughter Sweetheart Ball, held at Life Community Church. Photo by Camille DeVaul/PRP

