The 3rd Annual Brynn and Brittni Frace Memorial Running Chicken Run is scheduled for this Sunday, Jan. 3, only this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, it will be held virtually.

As in prior years, runners can register to participate in the 10K or 5K, and whether you run or walk, that is up to you, and since the Fun Run is virtual this year, participants have from Jan. 3 through Jan. 31 to compete.

The annual race has historically been held through the hills of the Santa Margarita Lake, where the participants celebrate the spirit and love of running that Brynn and “Bitti” shared during their lives. This year runners can share that same spirit from the location of their choosing.

Brynn and Brittni were more than running enthusiasts — they were life enthusiasts. The light they carried with them wherever they went continues to shine through the Chicken Run event that carries their namesake.

The Chicken Run fundraiser provides scholarships to student-athletes in the cross country, track and field sports at Paso Robles and Atascadero high schools and Chico State.

To register for the virtual event, visit run4bittiandbrynn.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related