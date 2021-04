SAN LUIS OBISPO — The next Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled to be held on May 4.

The meeting agenda can be found online here, and to join the meeting live, click here. In this meeting, there will be a hearing to consider an ordinance amending section 2.48.095 of the County Ordinance Code regarding compensation increases for the Board of Supervisors.

In the last meeting the Board of Supervisors held two hearings to discuss land use ordinances in North County.

