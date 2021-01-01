SAN LUIS OBISPO – On Thursday, Dec. 31, the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s office released that 21 additional inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 related to the Jail outbreak that started on Dec. 10. These new cases bring the total number of inmates to test positive linked to this outbreak to 41.

Of the new cases, 18 are from inmates living in a dorm setting where infectious spread is common. These additional cases were discovered as the Jail continues to regularly test inmates for the virus due to the outbreak. Testing will continue until it is determined that this outbreak is over.

One additional inmate and one additional Correctional Deputy, not linked to this outbreak, have also tested positive for the virus since the last press release.

With these new cases, 56 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since March of 2020, as well as 22 Sheriff’s Deputies: 8 Patrol Deputies and 14 Correctional.

