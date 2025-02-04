TEMPLETON — A residential structure fire broke out early on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 30, at 1220 Bennett Way in Templeton. Fire crews arrived at 7:25 a.m. to find a double-wide modular home engulfed in heavy fire and smoke, primarily coming from the garage and front door.

Firefighters from multiple agencies, including Templeton Fire, San Luis Obispo County Fire, Atascadero Fire, and Paso Robles Fire, responded with 15 personnel on the scene. The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes, with no reported injuries to civilians or emergency personnel. However, two cats sadly perished in the fire.

The home sustained an estimated $500,000 in damages, with the exact cause of the fire still under investigation. No occupants were inside the residence at the time of the incident.

