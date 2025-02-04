PASO ROBLES — Almond Acres Charter Academy (AACA) has officially opened its enrollment period for the 2025-2026 school year, welcoming applications for students in grades K-8. Families interested in enrolling their children can submit a request through the AACA website, almondacres.com, until the deadline on March 31 at 5 p.m.

If applications exceed available spots in any grade level, a public lottery will be held on April 9. Enrollment requests submitted after the deadline will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis as space allows.

To help prospective families learn more about the school, AACA is hosting several campus tours and enrollment presentations:

February 12 at 6 p.m.

March 6 at 9 a.m.

March 25 at 9 a.m.

A Spanish/English interpreter will be available at all sessions. For additional details, visit the AACA website or contact the school office at (805) 221-8550

