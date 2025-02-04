CRESTON — On Monday, Feb. 3, at approximately 4:24 p.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responded to a solo-vehicle crash on Creston Road, south of Camp 8 Road. Witnesses reported that the vehicle, a 2005 Ford Escape, quickly became engulfed in flames following the collision.

According to CHP, the driver was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway, striking an oil pipe fence. The impact caused the vehicle to catch fire, and the driver was unable to escape, succumbing to the flames at the scene.

The identity of the driver remains unknown and is pending confirmation by the San Luis Obispo Coroner’s Office. Authorities have not yet determined if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. The incident is under investigation by the CHP Templeton Area office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...