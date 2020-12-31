CAYUCOS – “No dip this year! See you in 2022!” a reminder from the Cayucos Chamber of Commerce regarding this year’s Carlin Soulé Memorial Polar Bear Dip.

Each year as an annual tradition, thousands gather on the beach in Cayucos on New Year’s Day decked out in outrageous “get-ups” ready to start the new year fresh after a cold dip into the Pacific Ocean.

However, due to the pandemic and the recent shelter at home orders by Governor Gavin Newsom, the organizers had to cancel the event.

The Cayucos Chamber of Commerce asks that people adhere to the county and state guidelines for social distancing and not gather on the beach tomorrow, Jan. 1, for the New Year.

In addition, no other “polar bear dips” are taking place in the county as well.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related