A GoFundMe page had been set up to support his family

PASO ROBLES — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office have released the identity of a Paso Robles man killed in a tragic industrial accident on Thursday, June 30.

The incident happened at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday evening at the Paso Robles Truck Center on Monterey Road, just outside of Paso Robles.

Cesar Rivera Villegas (40) of Paso Robles was killed while preparing a truck to be moved when it rolled forward over the employee, killing him.

advertisement

Villegas is survived by his wife and three children. A GoFundMe page set up by a family friend has been set up to support his family with funeral expenses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...