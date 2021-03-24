Community-wide yard sale happening Saturday, Apr. 24, starting at 8 a.m.

TEMPLETON — Templeton’s Annual Community-wide Yard Sale Clutter to Cash is back! Garage and yard sales will be held throughout the community starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Apr. 24.

Residents living within the Templeton CSD’s boundaries may sign-up for the 10th Annual Clutter-to-Cash Yard Sale event by going to the Templeton CSD website and registering online, contacting Templeton Recreation at (805) 434-4909 or e-mail mjohnson@templetoncsd.org or stopping by the Templeton Recreation Office at 599 S. Main Street, Templeton (masks are required). There is no charge to register. Sign-ups end on Wednesday, Apr. 21 at noon.

This event is geared towards keeping unwanted but useable items out of landfills.

Remember: one person’s trash is another person’s treasure. The event promotes recycling, reuse and upcycling. Shoppers can find yard sale addresses and brief descriptions of items for sale on printed maps that will be available on Friday, Apr. 23 at noon at the Templeton Community Services District and Recreation Offices, Templeton Market and Deli, and Templeton Donuts, as well as online at templetoncsd.org.

Participants are asked to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols and recommendations.

For more information, contact the Templeton CSD Office during regular business hours at (805) 434-4900.

