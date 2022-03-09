Family dinners to go available March 17, with some proceeds going to Templeton Rec Foundation

TEMPLETON — Those wishing to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a delicious Irish meal to go can do so and in the process help out the Templeton Recreation Foundation.

Chef Andrei Kibrik of Templeton’s I Love to Cater is preparing St. Patrick’s Day meals for an entire family on Thursday, Mar. 17. A portion of each meal’s proceeds will be donated by I Love to Cater to the Templeton Recreation Foundation, a registered nonprofit 501(c)3, that assists the Templeton Recreation Department.

A family meal for four is $69, while a family meal for six is $89. The menu includes Cream of Potato Leek Soup, Dublin Potato Salad (traditional corned beef and potato fare) and Beef ‘n’ Beer Stew.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Online ordering for this event is now open. Visit the Templeton REC Foundation website at templetonrecfoundation.org/events to place your order. All orders must be placed by Wednesday, Mar. 16, no later than 4 p.m.

Meals may be picked up, with convenient curbside delivery, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Nature’s Touch, 225 S. Main St., Templeton.

To order your meal or for more information, visit the Templeton REC Foundation website at templetonrecfoundation.org.

Featured Photo: Cream of Potato Leek Soup, Dublin Potato Salad and Beef ‘n’ Beer Stew are among the items in Chef Andrei Kibrik’s Irish meal to be prepared March 17. Contributed photo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...