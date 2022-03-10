Muriel Miller-Bernstein (Mickie) passed away on February 26, 2022, at the age of 99. Mickie was born in Plainfield, New Jersey, in 1922 and lived most of her adult life in Riverside, California.

Mickie embraced life. In her 20s, Mickie was a Lifeguard and swam in the water ballet on Long Island, NY. In her 70s, Mickie won multiple medals in archery at the Senior Olympics. Mickie loved gardening, often growing several types of fruit on the same tree. In her 80s, Mickie hand-stitched six needlepoint replicas of the Chagall Windows.

Mickie had a kind and generous soul, which was evident by the nearly thirty charities she supported. She held great respect for our military and first responders and was fiercely loyal to her country. Mickie was devoted to living a healthy lifestyle, participating in water aerobics classes well into her 80s. She was a Master Gardener, fast with a funny quip, and had a deep love for animals.

Mickie is survived by her children; Gloria Leon of Buena Park, Wendy Gibson of Atascadero, and Denise Bernstein of Paso Robles, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius (Ed) Bernstein, and son Barry Rice.

A private graveside service will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery.

