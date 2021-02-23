PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Community Services Department has several available positions for the Library Board of Trustees, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee. Members serve one to three-year terms that begin on Jul. 1 of each year. Applications for the advisory bodies are due to the City by Wednesday, Mar. 31 by 5 p.m.

Applications are available on the City’s website.

“Our Boards and Advisory Bodies have been established by City Council to aid in gathering public input,” said Julie Dahlen, Director of Community Services for the City of Paso Robles. “We encourage interested individuals to apply to be part of these valuable committees that make an important difference in our community.”

The City Library Board of Trustees makes recommendations regarding community Library services,

proposes policies, plans and implements goals and objectives and acts as a Library advocate. The board

meets virtually or in-person on the second Thursday of the month at 9 a.m.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee provides information regarding recreational areas such

as parks and playgrounds, provides interpretation of community recreation programs, and makes policy

suggestions for consideration. This committee meets virtually or in-person on the second Monday of the

month at 4 p.m.

The Senior Citizen Advisory Committee makes recommendations regarding issues of interest to senior

citizens. The Advisory committee meets virtually or in-person on the second Monday of the month at

1:30 p.m.

For additional information regarding the City Library Board of Trustees, please contact Angelica Fortin,

City Librarian, at (805)237-3870 or afortin@prcity.com. For additional information regarding the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee or the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee, please contact Lynda Plescia, Recreation Services Manager, at (805)237-3987 or lplescia@prcity.com.

