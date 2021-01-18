SAN LUIS OBISPO- PG&E has notified the County of San Luis Obispo that a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) is planned for eastern portions of Arroyo Grande and Nipomo beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 8 a.m. due to severe weather.

This planned shutoff is intended to prevent fires from occurring during windy and dry conditions. Although the County is prepared to respond to the effects of a power outage, PSPS outage duration and restoration are controlled by PG&E.

Remember, even in areas that are not under a planned PSPS, power outages can still occur during windy conditions.

Residents are encouraged to visit the PG&E PSPS Outage page to find out if they may be affected by the planned PSPS. All residents are reminded to stay tuned for additional information as the outage area or timing may change.

Additionally, residents are encouraged to review their power outage and evacuation plans to include the following:

• Have a battery-powered radio to stay tuned to current emergency information.

• If you rely on powered medical equipment, charge necessary equipment and keep spare batteries on hand. If you cannot safely remain in your home without power, identify an alternate location you can stay for the duration of the power outage.

• Review your supplies that are available in case of a power outage. Set out flashlights with extra batteries for every household member. Double-check you have enough nonperishable food and water to last three days.

• Use a thermometer in the refrigerator and freezer so that you can know the temperature when the power is restored. Throw out food if the temperature is 40 degrees or higher.

• Keep mobile phones and other electric equipment charged and gas tanks full.

• Know how to manually open electric garage doors and gates.

• Identify several evacuation routes for your location in case an evacuation becomes necessary.

• Ensure your vehicle is fueled and ready to go.

• Make a list of what you’ll want to take with you if you need to leave your home quickly.

Consider the Five P’s of Evacuation: 1) People/Pets; 2) Prescriptions; 3) Papers; 4) Personal Needs; 5) Priceless Items

To make sure you can receive updated information from PG&E, keep your contact information current at pge.com/mywildfirealerts or call 1-800-743-5000.

For information regarding what to do during a power outage, visit: PrepareSLO.org/poweroutages

