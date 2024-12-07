As we near the end of the year and look toward 2025, with Thanksgiving, Christmas, a late Hanukkah, and New Year approaching, it’s the perfect time to pause and reflect on what we’re grateful for this holiday season. From family and pets to the comfort of home, there’s so much to appreciate. Recently, we had the chance to connect with locals and hear about what they are thankful for. Their heartfelt responses brought a smile to our faces, and we hope they bring a little warmth to your day — and a joyful close to your year.

Rick Jermin, Templeton

“Here at Templeton Feed & Grain, we are grateful for the community support and that we’re still an ag community.”

Rick Jermin, Templeton

Katie Rosevear, Atascadero

“I am thankful for my friendship of 15 years with my friend, Christie, who also works here at Little Cousins doing all of our merchandising. She is amazing. I am thankful for Mustang Village — go Cuesta for bringing us together — that is how we met. If life didn’t make us roommates, I don’t know how our paths would have crossed.”

Katie Rosevear and Christie

Jordan Yinguez, Atascadero

“I’m grateful for the opportunities that are given to me, still being able to work. A big thing for me is I just came off an injury. So I’m grateful for my own physical health and mental health and my whole mind allowing me to keep pushing through every day and get out there and do what I love.”

Jordan Yinguez, Atascadero

Amy Einolander, Atascadero

“I am thankful for, first of all, for Jesus being the reason for the season. And I have to give him credit for everything that we have going on here and also for our valuable customers that come and support us day after day. Even though some days, it’s more difficult to get downtown than others, people make an effort to come, and we appreciate it. It keeps us all busy here in the shop.”

Amy Einolander, Atascadero

Kyla Skinner, Atascadero

“I am thankful that Atascadero loves fun eyewear.”

Kyla Skinner, Atascadero

Bill Saylor, Paso Robles

“We’ve lived in Paso for 33 years. I am grateful for the support that the community of Paso Robles has shown us in our business and for the overall beauty of Paso Robles.”

Bill Saylor, Paso Robles

Francisco Ramirez, Paso Robles

“I am grateful for everything. For life, for the teachings that I have from my mother. I believe I am who I am because of her. She was a single mother, and she was my father, my mother to me, and learning from her, learning to respect others, to respect my elders, to love others.”

Francisco Ramirez, Paso Robles

Noe Quezada, Paso Robles

“I’m grateful to have the strength and energy and good health to be able to provide for those that are important in my life, like my family, my daughter, and all those people that I love.”

Noe Quezada, Paso Robles

