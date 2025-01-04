With the new year here many have set resolutions and are inspired to create better health habits, especially having indulged in seasonal foods and treats during the holiday season. This is why we are pleased to announce our promotion and hope that it will help set you up for success in 2025. We are offering 20% off our cleanse programs this January. We have many to choose from including the Metagenics Clear Change, the 21-Day Standard Process program, and Ancient Nutrition cleanse bundle.

The Metagenics Clear Change program contains research-based formulas and scientifically developed food plans to help you better your diet and overall lifestyle. It comes with a nutritious powder, a supplement, a free shaker cup, program guide, and more. Their formulas are manufactured in a high-quality FDA-certified facility and it comes with additional online program support tools as well. It is a program targeted to support energy metabolism and enhance the body’s natural metabolic detoxification process. They have a 10- and 28-day cleanse to choose from. Whether you want to try a long or shorter program, we can get you set up with a cleanse that best fits your schedule and needs. You can set up appointments with us to help you stay on track by calling (805) 237-8290!

The Standard Process 21-Day Purification Program isn’t only a cleanse diet but also a structured program that helps bring healthy lifestyle habits into action. It’s created to nourish, purify, and help those maintain a healthy body weight. The program involves eating whole foods, exercising, drinking nutritious shakes, and taking supplements made with whole food and other beneficial ingredients.

Another option would be to check out our Ancient Nutrition Cleanse Bundle. This bundle includes protein powder, multi-collagen, ancient greens, and a probiotic! Ancient Nutrition offers products to support weight loss, detoxification, muscle building, and gut restoration, making it easy to reach your goal!

Lastly, we are excited to officially announce the opening of our NEW location at 1171, 113 Creston Road in Paso Robles. At The Natural Alternative Marketplace, we will have a deli, coffee bar, cold-pressed juices, specialty grocery items, and much more! You can stay in touch with us on Instagram or Facebook by searching @NaturalAlternativeNutrition to stay updated.

We are located at 1213 Pine St. and online at naturalalternativenutrition.com. We’re looking forward to supporting you in your health goals for the new year!

Our team is wishing you a happy new year,

The Natural Alternative

