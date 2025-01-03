We’re saying goodbye to memories and lessons learned in 2024. We’re busy choosing our dreams with the strength to overcome obstacles and the joy of embracing new beginnings in 2025! As C. S. Lewis reminds us, “There are far better things ahead than any we have left behind.” Be assured that even though we are leaving behind what is familiar and comfortable, the future holds endless possibilities and new adventures. Enjoy the year ahead!

Here at the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association, we’re rolling off three of our busiest months of the year. Relishing everything on our 2024 event calendar while the 2025 updates are being prepared. The months of January through March are slow, allowing time for annual event updates. We’re getting ready to fill the City Park all year with visitors, locals, and businesses sharing what our town has to offer!

Remember, there is a kiosk on the corner of Twelfth and Park streets, in front of the Clock Tower, full of updated event calendars, wine maps, and current event flyers. If you’re inquiring about upcoming Happenings downtown call the Downtown Main Street Office at (805) 238-4103. You can also stop by the office in the middle of Norma’s Alley (next to Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ).

January’s Full Wolf Moon is fully illuminated on Monday, Jan. 13. This moon is named after the wolves who are more likely to be heard howling to locate pack members, reinforce their social bonds, define territory, and coordinate hunting missions. On Monday, Jan. 20, we have our first Monday federal holiday of 2025, in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr.

The City of Paso Robles will host a walk/march at 12 p.m. at Robbins Field. An event program will be held at the gazebo in the City Park from 1 until 2 p.m. For additional information call (805) 227-7276. Enjoy your journey into another year.

“Every time you tear a leaf off a calendar you present a new place for new ideas.” — Charles Kettering

Enjoy starting the new year. Each new year is a stream leading to the ocean of your life!

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

