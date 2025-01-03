Together, we have all entered into the New Year 2025 and turned to a fresh new page. We had the chance to connect with locals and hear about what they are looking forward to in 2025, their manifestations, goals, or new mantras they want to live by. We felt inspired by their responses and we hope you do to. Cheers to the New Year, and may you find in it happiness and prosperity.

Ariana Devera, Templeton

“I would like to travel more with my friends, my family.

Ariana Devera, Templeton

Ann Little, Atascadero

“I want to do things that are authentic and meaningful to me and can contribute to the community.”

Ann Little, Atascadero

Bryan Bergman, Atascadero

“My New Year’s resolution would be to try to get Movie Club (Monday Night Movie Club) to sell out every time we do it on Monday. Every single time, every time we do it in the next year.”

Bryan Bergman, Atascadero

Dylan Perneel, Atascadero

“I would say my 2025 New Year’s resolution is to have a better work/life/school balance. I would really like to find a way to be able to pursue the things that I find important in life while also being able to support my job and support my friends and support my family, all the while pursuing my academic goals.”

Dylan Perneel, Atascadero

Ez Podewa, Paso Robles

“My New Year’s resolution is to do a sketch every single day. I’m an illustrator, so I just want to get into a better daily practice with my art.”

Ez Podewa, Paso Robles

Sandy Levoe, Paso Robles

“More mindful stop and smell the roses … I’m so busy going and doing everything that I don’t have time to just sit and enjoy the moment.”

Sandy Levoe, Paso Robles

Anne Woods, Paso Robles

“For 2025, I have two baby camels that need training that I’ve been putting off too long and it’s time for me to get busy and train them.”

Anne Woods, Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...