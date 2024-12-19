CBD is used for various different things and can benefit the body both internally and externally. Here at The Natural Alternative we have a wide selection of CBD creams, gummies, capsules, tinctures, roll-ons, patches, sprays, and even dog treats. CBD makes for a great holiday gift idea, which is why we’re happy to announce our latest promotion. This December we’ll be offering 20 percent off of all our CBD products and 15 percent off of our gift cards as well!

Before reading further, it is important to note that CBD is not the same as THC and will not cause psychoactive effects.

One of the most common things CBD is used for is pain. If you struggle with sore muscles, joint pain, injuries, and even arthritis, CBD may help to improve these negative symptoms. CBD applied topically interacts with the cannabinoid receptors in your skin, which may help with inflammation and pain relief. The way that it assists in keeping the body’s endocannabinoid system in balance makes it a great ingredient in potential topical pain relief remedies. Taking CBD capsules can also help with preventing pain as well.

CBD is also popularly used for mood support as well as anxiety and stress. Because of the positive effect CBD can promote on our body’s endocannabinoid system, taking it can help regulate and calm the nervous system. Studies have shown the positive interaction between taking CBD and our serotonin response, which is why it may help with mood support and stress.

Many have also seen results in using CBD for sleep. In your endocannabinoid system there are receptors that can interact with CBD. When CBD connects with these receptors, it might benefit sleep patterns, potentially helping your body to stick to a more regular sleep cycle. Our CBD sleep gummies by Wyld are a popular product which we’ve heard great results from those using it before bed. Also, our tinctures by local brand Baceae are a customer favorite and would be worth checking out.

Make sure to stop by and check out our CBD selection in store today to receive 20 percent off! We’d be happy to assist you in choosing the right CBD product for your needs. We’re located at 1213 Pine St. in Paso Robles.

Our team wishes you a Merry Christmas, The Natural Alternative

Like this: Like Loading...