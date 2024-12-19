Happy Holidays from all of us at Paso Robles Magazine

As we step into the holiday season and the final month of the year, it’s a perfect time to reflect on the journey we’ve traveled together. This time of year allows us the unique opportunity to look back at the stories we’ve shared, the events we’ve highlighted, and the issues we have crafted with care, all of which capture the heart and soul of our community in print. At 13 Stars Media, Nic and I are proud to work alongside a talented, passionate team who each play a vital role in making this vision come to life. Together, we are the driving force behind every story we publish, every page we design, and each carefully crafted advertisement that makes its way to your mailbox.

Our team at 13 Stars Media is more than just a group of professionals; they are a community within themselves, united by a shared purpose and dedication. Nic and I have handpicked each individual for their unique skills and expertise, creating a group of highly skilled professionals who bring creativity, precision, and heart to everything they do. From writers and editors to designers and advertisers, each person plays a crucial role in producing content that reflects the very best of North County.

As we approach the new year, we want to take a moment to celebrate the people who make our work possible. To do this, we invited our team members to share a bit about themselves, including something unique that makes them who they are and their favorite holiday tradition or event. We believe that this season is about connection, and we hope that through these small glimpses into our team’s lives, you feel even more connected to us.

advertisement

Dana McGraw

Hire Date: September 2019

Position: Sales Manager

Dana McGraw

I used to be one of the pickiest eaters around, surviving on only a handful of foods. But over time, I’ve stepped out of my comfort zone and discovered the joy of trying new dishes and exploring unique restaurants. From fancy steak dinners to spicy street food, I’m all in. While I’ve expanded my palate, there are still a few things that won’t make it to my plate — like milk, seafood, peas, eggs, pasta, and condiments — but hey, we all have our limits! Some things I have grown to love are avocados, bell peppers, salads (no dressing), thai food, cream cheese, enchiladas and more I’m sure! I love the Paso Robles Downtown Tree Lighting Ceremony after Thanksgiving. There is something so magical about the whole park flickering with lights, gently blowing in the evening breeze. I frequent many downtown establishments, and it’s the one thing that always has me smiling!

Christie Coyes

Hire Date: February 2022

Position: Advertising & Sales

Christie Coyes

I truly love what I do. I care about the people I call on and what they do. I consider them friends. I love the sights, sounds, and smells associated with Winter and Christmas … picking out that perfect tree. Getting it home. And finally, decorating it, which takes a full day. I love it all.

Christianna Marks

Hire Date: September 2021

Position: Community Writer

Christianna Marks

I used to be part of a Hip Hop crew in college and can bone break my legs, which is still a great party trick on the dance floor all these years later. The Menorah Lighting in SLO makes me all warm and fuzzy inside and it’s so nice to see everyone come together for the first night of candle lighting. Also, I always love traipsing through Vine Street in Paso every year.

Camille DeVaul

Hire Date: December 2019

Position: Content Editor

Camille DeVaul

When my family came to America in the early 1900s from Southern Italy, they published an Italian newspaper in Rhode Island — Il Corriere del Rhode Island, under the publishing name La Liberta. Kinda fun to think that I have come full circle back into the family business! My favorite event to attend around town is the Lights of Hope and the Annual Downtown Lighting Ceremony. Being the day after Thanksgiving, it really kicks off the holiday season for me. I love to see the holiday lights in the park — it makes us feel like a little Hallmark town. The event is even better because it supports the Cancer Support Community — California Central Coast.

Anthony Atkins

Hire Date: January 2023

Position: Graphic Designer

Anthony Atkins

I’ve got a strong sense of justice and will always step up for the underdog. I’m all about the community and think we’re at our best when we work together. Oh, and according to my niece Roxy, I’m the funniest person alive — which, let’s be honest, is the real badge of honor. Playing saxophone in the Vine Street Parade for the Bearcat Band was hands down my favorite holiday tradition. We’d deck out our instruments with lights and tinsel, making everything feel festive. Now, when I watch the band, it takes me right back to those moments of winging it through parts I hadn’t quite memorized — and yes, to those of you in the band now, we notice, but we’re cheering for you anyway!

Jen Rodman

Hire Date: December 2019

Position: Ad Designer

Jen Rodman

I am a creative person who expresses myself through graphic design, photography, and my home and holiday projects, always seeking new ways to enhance beauty in everything I create. My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving, when I get together with family to express thankfulness for all our blessings.

Cami Martin

Hire Date: October 2019

Position: Company Administrator / Ad Coordinator

Happy Holidays from all of us at Paso Robles Magazine

A unique fact about me is I have a three-legged cat. She’s just as mobile as any other cat; you would never know anything was missing. My favorite holiday activity is driving around town, looking at all the holiday decorations and lights while listening to classic Christmas music!

John Nygaard

Hire Date: February 2024

Position: Graphic Designer

John Nygaard

I am a fan of classic and arthouse movies and often see showings at the Palm Theatre in SLO. One of my favorite parts of the holidays is seeing all of the lights that people put on their houses.

Neil Schumaker

Hire Date: December 2021

Position: Layout Designer

Neil Schumaker

I’ve had some unique past working experiences. One of my most unique positions was being a Zamboni driver for a couple of ice rinks. The answer is yes! The Zambonis are fun to drive once you find the balance of the blade, water, and speed. My family celebrates Christmas in a non-standard fashion. We do a kind of mixed Christmas involving our favorite traditions from both sides of our family. We always have a lot of fun celebrating the holidays, but my favorite event is Christmas Eve presents and tamales! Yum!

Mike Chaldu

Hire Date: January 2022

Position: Copy Editor

Mike Chaldu

I am a big sports trivia nerd, known at a former job as the guy who could give you the sports teams’ nickname for any Division I college when asked. My favorite part of the local Christmas celebrations are the parades. During the holidays, they’re more festive than usual, and the floats tend to be colorful and very creative.

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...