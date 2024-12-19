Treats for Celebrating the Joy of Paso

We are celebrating our twelfth holiday season at General Store Paso Robles, a milestone we couldn’t have imagined on that first December 24, 2013, when we nearly ran out of goodies for the shelves. We love so much about this season, being a part of downtown when it’s at its most charming (those lights!!!) and wanted to share a few more things that make the holidays extra special for us.

Joy

Each year, we work with a different artist to create our holiday theme centered on the word JOY. This year, we worked with our very own EZ (you’ve met her in the column and probably in the shop!), which was extra special. The western/vintage-inspired JOY she designed is one of our favorites, featured on trucker hats, tea towels, and more! She also designed the MOST ADORABLE tissue paper for the holiday season and beyond, featuring hand-drawn illustrations of all our favorite things, from Paso Almonds to market baskets, taffy to cocktail mixers. It’s a dream to have such talent on our team, and we’re thrilled to share her charming design with you all.

Trim the Tree

This year, we have three new Paso Robles ornaments to add to your collection, each made just for us! From a simple white ceramic tag, a hand-stamped horseshoe, to a skater in a sweet snowglobe scene, they’re a festive add-on to any gift or to mail to loved ones far from home.

Sharing the Love

Thanks to the generosity of our community, a percentage of our holiday sales will support the thoughtful, impactful, sustainable, and 100 percent local work of ECHO (El Camino Homeless Organization). We’ll also donate to World Central Kitchen, whose approach is grounded in community and the belief that we are all connected.

Celebrate Us Home

We’ll be open December 1-24 at 10 a.m. daily and on Christmas Eve until 2 p.m., when we queue up the Kenny Loggins. (Not sure how Yacht Rock Christmas became our thing, but it’s tradition now!) Check our website or Instagram for our hours through the rest of the year. Wishing you all peace, connection, and love this holiday season.

The Team at General Store Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

