PASO ROBLES — In the early hours of Saturday, June 7, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 2508 Spring St. The call came in at approximately 5:07 a.m. Upon arrival, the first fire unit found a deck and nearby tree fully engulfed in flames, with the fire threatening to extend into the adjacent commercial building.

Fire crews acted swiftly to contain the fire, successfully knocking down the flames before they could spread to the structure. Thanks to their quick response and effective containment efforts, additional incoming resources were canceled. No damage was reported to the interior of the building, and there were no reported injuries to civilians or emergency personnel.

A total of two fire engines, one truck, and one battalion chief from Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene. As part of the city’s automatic aid agreements, mutual aid was also provided by Cal Fire/San Luis Obispo County Fire, which dispatched two engines and a battalion chief, as well as Atascadero Fire, which sent a ladder truck. Additional support was provided by the Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Ambulance.

Firefighters remained on scene for over an hour to ensure full extinguishment and to assess the area for hotspots. The quick and coordinated response prevented what could have been a much more serious incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Authorities have not yet released details regarding the potential origin or whether foul play is suspected.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services reminds the public to remain vigilant and report any signs of smoke or fire immediately.

