Participants also stand a chance to win scholarships

PASO ROBLES — Students at Paso Robles High School (PRHS) recently participated in the regional Trig Star Math Contest. Hosted by PRHS math teacher Evan Clark and administered by the California Land Surveyors Association, eight bright students from Paso Robles High School showcased their math skills.

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District announced that three Bearcats achieved the top three placements at the high school level, and two students placed first and second at the state level. Every year, students get the opportunity to participate in the Trig Star Contest organized by Clark, a dedicated math teacher at PRHS. Over six weeks, students from grades 9-12 dive into the world of land surveying, exploring topics like right triangle trigonometry, the Law of Sines, and the Law of Cosines. After their hard work, they put their skills to the test with a one-hour exam, where both speed and accuracy are key. Participants also stand a chance to win scholarships. Two of their students clinched first and second place in the regional contest, and now their scores are headed to the state.

Congratulations to the following recognized Bearcats:

Ocean Medeiros: First place PRHS, first place regionally

Christian Serna: Second place PRHS, second place regionally

Unika Bailey: Third place PRHS, fourth place regionally

About Trig-Star

Trig-Star is an annual mathematics competition based on the practical application of trigonometry. The goal of the program is to demonstrate practical uses for mathematics and bring greater awareness of the land surveying profession.

Feature Image: (From left) Christian Serna (second place), Ocean Medeiros (first place), and Unika Bailey (third place) finished in the top three for PRHS in the regional Trig Star Math Contest. Photo provided by Paso Robles Joint Unified School District

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...