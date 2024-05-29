Dr. Edd Bond to take over at the start of the 2024-25 school year

TEMPLETON — The Templeton Unified School District (TUSD) Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Dr. Edd Bond as the new Superintendent, effective at the start of the 2024-25 school year. According to a press release from the district, Bond brings a wealth of experience and commitment to public education, beginning his 28th year in the field.

Bond’s career spans various educational roles, including nine years as an elementary school teacher, 11 years as a middle school administrator, and the past seven years as a district office administrator. His academic credentials include holding a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from California State University, Long Beach, a Master of Arts degree in educational administration from California State University, Dominguez Hills, and a Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership from the University of Southern California.

Throughout his career, Bond has gained experience in human resources, professional development, and leadership development. In addition to his educational accomplishments, he is an Army veteran and a longtime member of the American Legion.

Bond expressed his enthusiasm and gratitude for the opportunity to lead TUSD, saying that he looks forward to working with staff and the community to build on district’s “tradition of excellence.”

Feature Image: Dr. Edd Bond (left) is shown with Templeton Unified School District Board President Ted Dubost after being announced as the district’s new superintendent. Photo provided by TUSD

