District welcomes new leaders to Support Student Services, Instructional Improvement, and Junior High Leadership

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) is proud to announce three significant leadership appointments for the 2025-26 school year, reflecting the district’s continued commitment to student success, instructional excellence, and strong school communities.

Rachel Gustafson named coordinator of student services

Effective July 1, Rachel Gustafson will serve as PRJUSD’s new coordinator of student services. Since 2022, Gustafson has served as assistant principal at Paso Robles High School, where she has earned a reputation as a student-centered leader who fosters positive relationships with students, staff, and families.

In her new role, she will lead the district’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), oversee student attendance initiatives, and support implementation of discipline policies across all school sites. Working closely with Director of Student Services Leanor Buza, Gustafson will play a key role in ensuring a safe, supportive, and equitable learning experience for all students.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to support all school sites in their efforts to serve students,” said Gustafson. “I look forward to continuing to build strong connections and working with staff across the district to drive positive outcomes for all students.”

Brandon Duncan, Ed.D., appointed principal of Lewis Flamson Junior High School

PRJUSD is also pleased to welcome Dr. Brandon Duncan as the new principal of Lewis Flamson Junior High School. With over 24 years in education, Duncan brings extensive experience in school leadership and curriculum development. Most recently, he served as principal of McKee Middle School in Bakersfield, where he led significant improvements in academic achievement and school climate.

In addition to his K-12 leadership, Duncan has taught at Taft College and California State University, Bakersfield, helping to prepare the next generation of educators. He will be relocating to Paso Robles with his wife, a fellow educator, and their two children.

“I am honored and excited to join the Paso Robles community,” said Duncan. “Lewis Flamson Junior High has a proud tradition of academic excellence and student-centered learning, and I look forward to working alongside the dedicated staff, students, and families to build on that legacy.”

Andrea Kittelson joins as director of data, assessment, and plan alignment

Finally, PRJUSD welcomes Andrea Kittelson as the new director of data, assessment, and plan alignment. With over 25 years in education, Kittelson’s experience spans classroom teaching and administrative roles in both traditional and alternative settings, including work in juvenile court schools and the Los Angeles Unified School District. Most recently, she served as both a site administrator and data coordinator for the Los Angeles County Office of Education.

In her new role, Kittelson will oversee district-wide data systems, support instructional alignment, and lead strategic planning efforts aimed at improving student outcomes.

“I’m thrilled to join the PRJUSD team,” said Kittelson. “I believe in the power of data to inform, inspire, and improve education. I look forward to working collaboratively with educators and stakeholders to help every student succeed.”

“Andrea’s unique blend of instructional expertise, administrative leadership, and data analysis makes her an outstanding addition to our district leadership team,” said Superintendent Jennifer Loftus. “Her experience and passion for using data to drive improvement will help us align our initiatives with measurable student outcomes.”

PRJUSD looks forward to a successful 2025-26 school year under the leadership of Rachel Gustafson, Dr. Brandon Duncan, and Andrea Kittelson.

