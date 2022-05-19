Enrollement is open through the weekend

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center announced enrollment for Session 3 on Saturday, May 14, through the following weekend. Youth ages 5-18 are encouraged to sign up for up to 3 arts enrichment opportunities.

Families can enroll online through their Parent Portal. Office help is available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on enrollment day for assistance by call, text, email, or in person. The Youth Arts recommends making your Parent Portal account early as classes fill up extremely fast. The new class schedule and Parent Portal can be found on our website at pryoutharts.org/enrollment.

Questions? Contact our main office at hello@pryoutharts.org or give them a call or text at (805) 238-5825.

“The Youth Arts is leaping into our Summer Session with high spirits! We often get asked: ‘Are you open during the summer?’ The answer: Yes, it’s important to us to support our students year-round. Session 3 features new types of art classes and the readdition of voice. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements such as Summer Camps and our stunning June Showcase.” Says Ryan Flores, Operations & Programs Director

About the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center (Youth Arts) is a non-profit organization founded in 1998 by artist and philanthropist, Donna Berg. Her vision was to provide all children in Paso Robles and surrounding areas a safe place to learn about and participate in the arts, regardless of their socio-economic status.

By encouraging the arts and creativity, the Youth Arts is a venue where children can remain children. The arts provide a creative outlet and a positive way to deal with the pressures of the world. In this way, it has helped over 15,000 students find their voices, strive for higher education, and avoid gangs and trouble.

Programs are open to all students who wish to enroll. Our classes encompass offerings such as art, dance, music, theatre, and creative enrichment which includes unique opportunities like video production, digital music creation, and culinary arts.

Through your contribution, you are helping to share the wondrous possibilities that an arts education contributes to the well-being of our community’s youth. To sponsor a Paso Robles Youth Arts Center student today, visit pryoutharts.org/support to give a gift of any amount. A gift of $500 sponsors 1 student for an entire year of classes.

The Youth Arts has provided children ages 5 to 18 with free classes in the visual and performing arts for 23 years. In full operation, the Youth Arts offers 50+ classes per week, fills approximately 3,000 student seats, and serves 700 individual students per year. They rely entirely on donations, private and public funding, grants, and scholarships. For information regarding donating, volunteering, attending performances, fundraisers, or classes, please contact the Youth Arts office at 805-238-5825 or visit pryoutharts.org.

