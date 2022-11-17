A Quilt created and donated by SLO County Quilter Sara Kelly will benefit Angels Bearing Gifts

By Blake Ashley Frino-Gerl

TEMPLETON — Giving is especially important this time of year and the warmth of support is imperative to those in need. This year, Templeton Rotary Club is partnering to support Angels Bearing Gifts as it serves developmentally disabled adults in our local community. The Club is offering a beautiful quilt created and donated by SLO County Quilter Sara Kelly to benefit Angels Bearing Gifts.

Angels Bearing Gifts (AGB) is a nonprofit organization that helps adults with developmental disabilities who have outlived their families (or whose families have withdrawn from their lives.) Beneficiaries may live in group homes, nursing facilities, or in their own apartments with live-in or shift care providers. They have diagnoses that range from Down Syndrome, other chromosomal and genetic disorders, autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy, fetal alcoholism spectrum disorder and developmental delay.

The “Angels” in our SLO Community remember these special people on their birthday, Valentine’s Day and at Christmas. AGB secures wish lists from the homes/caregivers of each of the recipients, in which $75 is designated for each person. “Angels” donate funds, as well as shop, wrap and deliver gifts. Furthermore, their annual Christmas gift-wrapping event will be held on Dec. 10 at Atascadero Gospel Chapel.

Donations through the drawing will help fund Christmas gift purchases for 2022. The drawing is being held now through Dec. 3, when the winner will be drawn at Merry Hill Coffee & Tea in Templeton at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 each or 3 tickets for $25 or 10 for $75. For more information, go to templetonrotary.betterworld.org.

