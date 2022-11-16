Priscilla Marie Hollingsworth Herzog, 66, of Atascadero, California, passed on October 3, 2022, from natural causes. She was born March 14, 1956, in upstate New York, the daughter of Jack E. Hollingsworth and Nancy H. Hollingsworth. Priscilla was united in marriage to Daryl R. Herzog on June 6, 1987.

She is survived by her husband Daryl, sister-in-law Marla Herzog of Warsaw, Illinois, sister-in-law Kathy Hollingsworth of Scotia, New York, nephew Justin Prevo of Carthage, Illinois, aunt Barbara Hanson, uncle Dennis Hanson, cousin Laurel Hanson all of Grand Forks, North Dakota, cousins Alan and Annette Baldwin of Darlington, Wisconsin and cousin Ruth Lawson of Fort Madison, Iowa.

Priscilla’s passing was preceded by her parents, brothers Seth and Joel Hollingsworth, in-laws Donald and Elaine Herzog, and brother-in-law Darwin R. Herzog.

She graduated from Union College in Schenectady, New York, with the class of 1978 and completed her law degree in 1983 at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law in Concord.

Priscilla was a public defender with Orange County when she met her husband, Daryl. After marrying, she moved to Santa Barbara County Public Defenders Office and continued practicing. After retiring due to chronic health problems, Priscilla and her husband moved to Atascadero.

She is warmly remembered for her caring relationships and love of learning. As a child, she expressed disappointment that there was no school on Saturdays. She loved others and was often selfless in encouraging and helping when asked for help or comfort. Priscilla was inherently curious and intrigued with multiple areas of knowledge, eventually becoming the Atascadero United Methodist Church librarian for more than twenty years. She read every book donated to the library and provided guidance and an outline ( as well as a caution to parents regarding content and language). Priscilla also wrote monthly book reviews and suggestions for the church newsletter. She organized and cataloged the collection to keep it timely with the goal of piquing interest and encouraging reading.

Priscilla’s love of animals led her to the North County Humane Society, where she helped care for the animals and maintained their store of Humane Society label clothing. She sewed many of the stuffed animals, pillows, and quilts for their fundraisers.

During her parent’s later years, she managed and coordinated their dementia care and visited them many times to ensure they received quality treatment and support.

In the last year, her health declined rapidly. Despite many setbacks, Priscilla continued to send notes of encouragement and support to others. She expressed gratitude for the wonderful people and experiences that had been a part of her life. Memorial services are pending.

