William Todd Harrison, 63, passed away on June 24, 2021, at his home in Shandon after a long battle with heart failure.

Born in Santa Maria, CA, he grew up in his childhood home in Nipomo, CA, with his parents, Billy Ray Harrison and Carol Novo, along with his siblings Vickie, Sheri, and Mike Harrison.

He graduated from Arroyo Grande High School in 1976. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing, riding bikes, and camping with his family. He will be remembered for his funny, caring, and adventurous nature.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Mary Harrison, children, Cassie Koll and Christine Harrison, step-children Jenifer Goswick and Frank Wall, grandchildren, and siblings Vicki, Sheri, and Mike Harrison.

His celebration of life will be held on Sat, July 10, 2021, at 1:00 pm at C.W Clarke Park, 101 W Centre St, Shandon, CA. Family and friends are welcome to the gathering with food and refreshments. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at his gofundme page, Click Here.

