This February 27th, Sheila Nolan Riewerts passed away peacefully in her home with her husband, Broder (Bud) Riewerts, by her side.

On May 22nd, 1937, Sheila was born in San Bernardino, CA, to Frances and William Nolan. She was their first child, followed by brothers Tim, Pat, Greg, and sister Nancy. On that day, the world would become a little brighter. Sheila was her mother’s little helper in taking care of her siblings.

Those early days instilled in her a strong work ethic. At 19 years of age, she attended Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, studying to become a Registered Nurse. She then went on to become a teacher’s aide in the Gilroy Unified School District for many years. She was passionate about her work as a teacher’s aide and took great pride in helping the kids.

When she was 25 years of age, she met and married Bud. They raised two children – Deborah Rose and John Bryan. She was a fiercely dedicated mom and was always involved in her children’s activities. Her family was arguably her most important achievement in life.

Sheila joins her parents, Frances and William, brothers, Tim and Pat, and Aunts, Helen, Mae, and Kathryn, in Heaven.

Sheila was a beautiful and comforting woman. She is survived by her husband Bud, daughter Debbie, son Bryan, brother Greg Nolan (Diana), sister Nancy Panizzon (Dan), adored grandchildren Carly Rose, Garrett, Taylor, and Lauren, nieces and nephews Teri Zingarelli, Lisa Arizcuren, Katie Keen, Jennifer Abrao, Joe Nolan, Marisa Zaragoza, John Panizzon, and Amy Donohoe.

We should remind ourselves that while this is the end of Sheila’s physical life on earth, it is the beginning of an Eternal and beautiful journey for her.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to St. Mary’s Church in Gilroy, the Alzheimer’s Association, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at St. Mary’s Church on Saturday, March 25th, 2023, at 11 AM.

