The school is sheltered in place in response to a note found in the gym bathroom

TEMPLETON — Monday morning, Mar. 7, around 11 am, Templeton Middle School (TMS) went into a shelter in place in response to a note found in the gym bathroom. TMS Principal, Gene Miller, sent an email to parents:

There is no immediate danger to any students at this time, but we are keeping students in classrooms as we search the school with members of the sheriffs’ department.

An update was sent to parents at 12:34 pm:

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Thank you for your patience. Again, there is no immediate threat on campus. In working with the SLO Sheriff’s Department, we are thoroughly searching the campus to ensure that students are safe. We will send a message when we are all cleared.

Paso Robles Press has reached out to the Templeton Unified School District for comment but has not received a response as of 1 pm.

UPDATE 4:13 PM

At 2 pm, TUSD Superintendent Aaron Asplund released the following statement:

Staff at Templeton Middle School received word mid morning of an unspecified general threat. Students and staff were placed on “Shelter in Place” and continued activities while a significant number of law enforcement personnel from the Sheriff’s Office investigated and searched the school.

Out of an abundance of caution, Templeton Elementary School was also placed on “Shelter in Place” due to its close proximity.

Following an exhaustive investigation by law enforcement, TMS and TES were cleared to resume normal school activities.

We will continue to be vigilant to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Despite no credible threat being identified, law enforcement will remain onsite out of an abundance of caution.

At the same time, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s office released a statement on the school threat at 2:10 pm:

On 3-7-22, staff at Templeton Middle School received word mid-morning of an unspecified general threat. Students and staff were placed on “Shelter in Place” and continued activities while a significant number of law enforcement personnel from the Sheriff’s Office investigated and searched the school. Following an exhaustive investigation by law enforcement, Templeton Middle School was cleared to resume normal school activities. Out of an abundance of caution, Templeton Elementary School was also placed on “Shelter in Place” due to its close proximity. At approximately 1 pm, the “Shelter in Place” order was lifted. Despite no credible threat being identified, law enforcement will remain onsite out of an abundance of caution. The incident is still being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office. No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.

