Clayton Endes (32) was last seen on Mar. 4 in his backyard near a creekbed

Staff Report

PASO ROBLES — On Mar. 6, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received an at-risk missing person report from Heritage Ranch.

Clayton Endes (32)

Clayton Endes is described as a 32-year-old white male adult. He was last seen on Mar. 4. It is believed Endes was having a mental health crisis at the time of his disappearance. When deputies arrived at Endes’s residence, he was not at the location, but his vehicle personnel and work phones were at the home. However, neighbors reported to authorities that Ended had asked them to watch over his dog for a few days while he went on a walkabout. He was last seen by neighbors near the creek bed by his backyard.

Endes was last seen wearing all black clothing including a black jacket and beanie. He is 5′ 10″ tall, 190 pounds, bald with blue eyes.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.

SLO County Sheriff Office Press Release:

