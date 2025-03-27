Here’s a look at this week’s events, featuring exciting activities, gatherings, and opportunities for all ages. Don’t miss out on the fun — mark your calendars and join in!
MARCH EVENTS
March 27-29
Shrek, the Musical, Jr.
1744 Oak Street, Paso Robles
Various
Enjoy Applause Children’s Theater’s Shrek Jr., where ogre Shrek’s solitude is disrupted by exiled fairy tale characters. To reclaim his swamp, he rescues Princess Fiona — who hides a secret. Visit applausechildrenstheater.com
APRIL EVENTS
April 2
Atascadero Farmers Market 8th Anniversary
Sunken Gardens, Atascadero
3-5:30pm
Get fresh and locally grown produce every Wednesday at the Atascadero’s Farmers Market in the beautiful Sunken Gardens.
April 4-13
Tiny Beautiful Things
Fridays & Saturday 7:30pm
Sundays 2pm matinees
Plymouth Congregational Fellowship Hall
1301 Oak Street, Paso Robles
Presented by the Wine Country Theatre and based on Cheryl Strayed’s book, this heartfelt play explores her time as the ‘Dear Sugar’ columnist, offering wisdom, humor, and humanity.
April 5
Trinity Lutheran School Annual Gala and Auction
Paso Robles Inn Ballroom
1103 Spring Street, Paso Robles
5-10pm
For Details and Tickets visit: Auctria.events/casinoroyale2025
Multiflora Garden Club Plant and Fruit Tree Fundraiser
Templeton Presbyterian Church
8am-2pm
Tomato and vegetable plants, and tree sales help to support local scholarships.
April 19
Party for the Planet
Charles Paddock Zoo
10am-3pm
The Annual “Party for the Planet” Earth Day Celebration is a fun way for children of all ages to experience interactive adventures, hands-on activities, exhibits by sustainability-conscious businesses, plus a variety of educational demonstrations. Party for the Planet activities are included with General Admission.
April 25-27
Morro Bay Kite Festival
101 Coleman Drive, Morro Bay
The Morro Bay Kite Festival is a free family event featuring colorful kites near Morro Rock. Free parking available at designated lots.
April 26
Citywide Yard Sale
Atascadero
8am-2pm
For more information on how you can participate or for shopping information, go to atascaderoyardsale.com
Vintage Sidecar Rendezvous, Recycled Treasures, Antique Motorcycles & Sidecars, British Cars & PR Comic Book EXPO
Downtown Paso Robles
9am-3pm
For more information or vendor forms, call the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street office at (805) 238-4103.
April 26-27
Wine 4 Paws Weekend
North County
Support homeless pets by shopping or tasting at 80+ SLO County businesses April 26-27, with 10 percent of sales benefiting Woods Humane Society!
Farmers Markets
Morro Bay
Every Saturday
Main St. & Morro Bay Blvd from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.
Morro Bay
Every Thursday
2650 Main St. Spencer’s Parking Lot from 2 to 4:30 pm.
Cambria
Every Friday
1000 Main St., Veterans Hall Parking Lot from 2:30 to 5 pm.
Baywood / Los Osos
Every Monday
668 Santa Maria Ave, San Luis Obispo from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Avila Beach
Every Friday
Avila Beach Promenade from 4 to 8 p.m.
Paso Robles
Every Tuesday
11th and Spring, from 9:30 am to noon.
Paso Robles
Country Farm & Craft Market
11th and Spring, from 9 am to 1 pm.
Templeton
Every Saturday
Crocker St. and 6th St from 9 am to 12:30 pm.
Atascadero
Every Wednesday
6505 El Camino Real from 3 to 6 p.m.