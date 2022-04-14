Grace Potter and The Devil Makes Three are headliners for the festival

TEMPLETON — The Udsen family of Castoro Cellars has announced the lineup for their 2022 Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival. Saturday, September 17, will be closed out by multi Grammy-nominated Grace Potter and soul singer Allen Stone. Sunday, September 18, will feature California legends The Devil Makes Three with funk guitarist Cory Wong of Vulfpeck.

Described by Spin as “one of the greatest living voices in rock today,” and by SF Weekly as “the whole package,” Grace Potter continues to impress both critics and audiences with her musical achievements and captivating live shows. Heralded as one of today’s best live performers, Grace Potter has played every major music festival from Coachella and Lollapalooza to Bonnaroo and Rock in Rio. Her latest album “Daylight” was nominated for two Grammies including Best Rock Album.

The power of words isn’t lost on longstanding Americana triumvirate The Devil Makes Three — Pete Bernhard, Lucia Turino, and Cooper McBean. For as much as they remain rooted in troubadour traditions of wandering folk, Delta blues, whiskey-soaked ragtime, and reckless rock ‘n’ roll, the band nods to the revolutionary unrest of author James Baldwin, the no-holds barred disillusionment of Ernest Hemingway, and Southern Gothic malaise of Flannery O’Connor.

In this ninth year, Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival will again deliver two stellar days of wine-loving, peace, and jammin’ in the vines, all benefiting Templeton Music Education. In addition to the headliners, the always eclectic lineup will include Allen Stone (soul/r&b), Cory Wong (Funk), Diggin’ Dirt (soul/funk), Circles Around the Sun (Instrumental Jam), Lindsay Lou (Folk/Singer-songwriter), Niki J. Crawford (Soul/Funk), Sway Wild (Folk Rock), Aj Lee & Blue Summit (Bluegrass), Dante Marsh & the Vibesetters (soul/funk/good vibes), Hilary Watson (Americana), The Charities (Soul), Samba Loca (Afro-Brazilian), SLO County Stumblers (Bluegrass), and Jimbo Scott (Americana/folk).

Tickets are now on sale at the festival’s website, two-day passes are $145/pp along with $95 single day passes. Children 4 and under are free and 5-12 are just $10.

Whale Rock Music and Arts Festival features back-to-back band performances on two stages, a gallery of local artists, all-ages yoga, kid crafts and games, Castoro wines, Bethel Rd. spirits, craft beers, hard ciders, food trucks and more. The Udsen family has gifted event proceeds to local, education-based non-profit organizations each year. Total donated over the first seven years exceeds $120,000. The 2022 benefactor is again the Templeton Instrumental Music Boosters Association (TIMBA), a parent volunteer organization dedicated to enhancing the experiences of Templeton High School musicians.

The 2022 Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival will be held September 17 – 18 amidst Castoro Cellars’ Whale Rock Vineyard in Templeton, California. For more information go to whalerockmusicfestival.com

The Whale Rock team is working in close coordination with local and state authorities and will follow all required COVID-19 health & safety guidelines in place at the time of the festival to offer a safe festival experience.

