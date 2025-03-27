Debbie Arnold honored with congressional award and beef trade and tariff impacts discussed

PASO ROBLES — Cattlemen and women from across San Luis Obispo County came together on Thursday, March 20, for the 81st annual San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen’s Association Spring meeting at the Paso Robles Event Center.

The meeting discussed not only the issues facing the industry but also their successes. Recently retired SLO County Supervisor Debbie Arnold was even honored with a congressional award for her efforts in the industry.

United States Representative Jimmy Panetta (D-19) presented Arnold with the award at the meeting.

“One of the few perks that we have at this job is that we get to recognize people who’ve done a lot for our community, recognize those public servants who have contributed basically their heart and soul into their job,” said Panetta.

Arnold retired in December 2024 after serving 12 years as an SLO County supervisor. Taken by surprise by the award, Arnold was full of sentimental emotion.

“Mrs. Arnold’s actions were guided by principal and integrity, giving her the courage to advocate for constituents even when faced with adversity. Supervisor Arnold’s records shows her to be an exemplary champion for local farmers, ranchers and local business owners,” Panetta continued. “The people of her community in California’s 19th Congressional District thank her for her work. Her impact will be felt in San Luis Obispo County for countless generations.”

The SLO County Cattlemen’s Association is a nonprofit organization representing ranchers and beef producers in legislative and regulatory affairs. It also supports the local, state, and national industries through beef promotion and education.

The spring meeting included many guest speakers covering various topics, including Kevin Kester, Bill Dale, Panetta, and more. Topics included how the bird flu affects the dairy industry, the California Beef Council’s efforts to get local beef into school district cafeteria menus, how ranchers can reduce wildfire risks on their land, and even how wolves are impacting cattle ranchers, especially in Northern California.

Former National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Kevin Kester focused on some national issues impacting the beef industry. Specifically, Kester addressed how future tariffs will be impacting American beef.

“Beef trade across the world represents about $425 to $450 per fed steer and heifer in the country … it represents 15 to 20% of value for each yearling that you sell,” Kester explained. “It equates about $10.5 billion dollars.”

Kester added that proposed tariffs could affect the country’s imported beef from Australia, Brazil, and Argentina.

“It’s mostly [a] majority of lean meat that goes into our hamburger grind, because we can’t produce enough meat in the US from our own domestic herd to make all the hamburgers to McDonald’s and people here in the US eat … we don’t want our hamburgers to necessarily inflate that much more because the tariffs it would have an impact on consumers here,” added Kester.

President Donald Trump’s administration is working to implement several tariffs — many of which are still under pending discussions.

“I know from a personal standpoint, President Trump is a New York real estate developer, but intuitively, he supports us and knows what the right thing to do at the end of the day is for agriculture, especially ranchers and farmers … I’ve talked to him about it,” Kester said. “So even though his public persona in front of the cameras is quite a bit different than behind the scenes, he does get it. We just [need] to put some trust into him and some faith and give him some time to accomplish what his goals are. I truly don’t believe we will be sacrificed at any trade agreement and he’ll do the right thing and protect us at the end of the day.”

Over drinks and dinner, ranchers shared stories, exchanged ideas, and enjoyed a night that felt much like a family reunion. With continued collaboration and advocacy, SLO County cattlemen remain committed to preserving their industry and way of life for future generations.

To learn more about the San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen’s Association, visit facebook.com/slocattlemen

Feature Image: The latest SLO County Cattlemen spring meeting saw recently retired SLO County Supervisor Debbie Arnold getting a congressional award, presented by U.S. District 19 Rep. Jimmy Panetta for her efforts in the industry. Photo by Camille DeVaul/PRP

