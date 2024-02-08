There will be no opening act and the show will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m.

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair announced Zac Brown Band has been confirmed to perform in concert on Sunday, July 21. There will be no opening act and the show will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and is part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series presented by Visit SLO CAL.

Ticket prices for the show are $50, $75, $120, and $160 and will go on sale Friday, Feb. 9, starting at 10 a.m. to the general public. New this year is a program called “Local Fan of the Fair” which will allow registered local fans one-hour early access to purchase tickets. For more information about this early access, please visit MidStateFair.com.

Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s Official website MidStateFair.com. The Box Office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of our official channel.

Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, Southern rock group led by frontman Zac Brown. Throughout their career spanning more than a decade, Zac Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart. To date, the group has won three Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist in 2010, sold more than 30 million singles, 9 million albums, amassed over 11 billion catalog streams, achieved 16 #1 radio singles and are the second act to top both the Country and Active Rock formats. Since its debut, Zac Brown Band has developed a reputation with critics and fans alike as one of the most dynamic live performers, marked by strong musicianship that defies genre boundaries.

If you have any questions, please email the Box Office at tickets@midstatefair.com.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair takes place in Paso Robles and runs July 17 through July 28.

Feature Image: Zac Brown Band, the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning Southern rock group, will play the California Mid-State Fair on July 21. Contributed Photo

