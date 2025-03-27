Vintage rides, family fun, and pre-show party highlight Central Coast’s premier automotive celebration May 24

PASO ROBLES — The 17th Annual Golden State Classics Car Show in Paso Robles brings together car enthusiasts, families, and local businesses for a celebration of automotive history and culture. The car show takes place on Saturday, May 24, in the Paso Robles Downtown City Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The show is free for the public to attend.

The Golden State Classics Car Show is one of the Central Coast’s premier car shows, showcasing over 300 vintage, classic, and custom vehicles, from hot rods and muscle cars to antiques and modern classics. The event will feature activities for the whole family, including a kids’ Model Building Make & Take, raffle, and more than 50 awards for various categories.

“This year’s Golden State Classics Car Show has something for everyone,” said Car Show Chair, Crystal Veld. “We’re excited to celebrate the Central Coast’s rich car culture and provide a space for families and car enthusiasts to enjoy a fun-filled day.”

On Friday Night, May 23, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., the club present’s their 4th Annual Pre-Show Party at the Estrella Warbirds Hangar 1 in Paso Robles. Attendees can explore vintage cars, enjoy dinner, dance to live music and tour the famous Woodland Auto Display. Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for kids under 12. Tom Oldfield travels with family and friends from Altadena.

“This is our third trip to the show,” said Oldfield. “We go to the Friday night party and then some of us hang out at the car show on Saturday, others go wine tasting. It’s a great weekend in Paso Robles.”

Returning this year is the Model Building Make & Take giving kids the opportunity build their very own model cars. This interactive experience gives them a chance to learn about cars while expressing their creativity — plus, they get to take their model home for free. The deadline to register a vehicle and receive a free T-shirt is April 24. To register a vehicle, buy Friday night Pre-Show Party tickets or sign-up a child for the free Make & Take, visit the club’s website at goldenstateclassics.org

