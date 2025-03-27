Beloved husband, father, and friend, Delbert Bishop, passed away on February 28, 2025, at the age of 83. Born on June 25, 1941, in Minnesota, Del’s family moved to California when he was a young man. He attended high school in Corona.

From an early age, Del carried a deep sense of adventure and determination – traits that shaped the course of his life. Whether through his career, his passions like fishing, or the love he shared with those around him, he always approached life with an open heart and a steady hand. He will be remembered for his kindness, wisdom, and unwavering support for those he loved. His laughter, stories, and the warmth of his presence will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew him.

Del was an early member of the Paso Robles Optimist Club. After a long career working for the California Youth Authority, where he eventually headed up the firefighting training program, he became District Governor of the Pacific Southwest District of the Optimist Club.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanie; his children, Kevin Bishop (Carrie), Stephanie Schwan, Darrin Bishop (Darcy), and Kim Ammon (Skip); his grandchildren, Evan and Jordan Bishop, Riley and Stryker Schwan, Cody and Colton Bishop, and Kendra Ammon; his siblings, Donna Chase and Pat Kolby, and the mother of his children, Ravone Bishop. Though he is no longer with us, his spirit lives on in the countless lives he touched.

A service to honor and celebrate Del’s life will be held on May 10. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Paso Robles Optimist Club.

Though he has left this world, his love and legacy remain – a testament to a life well-lived and deeply cherished.

