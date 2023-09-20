The Paso Robles event is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PASO ROBLES — Calling all collectors, craft enthusiasts, garden art lovers, and fans of honey and pumpkins. The Paso Robles Golden Oak Honey Festival is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Downtown City Park, located at 11th and Spring streets. This event promises a delightful fusion of artisanal treasures and all things honey and pumpkin, and admission is entirely free to the public.

With over 70 vendors scattered throughout the park, attendees can expect an array of unique offerings, including, but not limited to, honey products, handcrafted jewelry, garden art, antique glassware, and more. As the holiday season approaches, this is the perfect opportunity to hunt for that one-of-a-kind gift. Don’t forget to indulge in free honey samples.

Beyond the vendor stalls, the festival offers a host of engaging activities for visitors of all ages. Festival-goers can enjoy free yoga sessions, delve into the world of honey with informative displays, witness captivating hive demonstrations, and even participate in the Optimist Club Spelling Bee and the Pumpkin Pie-Eating Contest. Additionally, a separate Kids’ Flea Market is available exclusively for children in 8th grade and below, with affordable spaces priced at just $5.

For those interested in becoming vendors at this exciting event, 15-foot-by-15-foot vendor spaces are still available for the affordable price of $75.

For further details or to secure a vendor space, please contact (805) 238-4103 or visit pasoroblesdowntown.org.

Feature Image: Honey is shown on display from a previous Golden Oak Honey Festival. Photo courtesy of the Paso Robles Main Street Association

